CHRIS SUTTON has branded Rangers' decision to deny him access to Ibrox last night to work as a pundit as 'Trumpism at it's finest'.

The Celtic hero was refused entry to Ibrox ahead of the match against Lyon in the Europa League over security concerns.

Neil Lennon was also not allowed to attend the match with BT Sport altering their coverage after the media access decision.

Now, Sutton has slammed the decision and claimed it to be similar to Donald Trump's methods suggesting he was not allowed in because of comments he's made about Rangers.

And Sutton, speaking on BT Sport's Scottish Football Extra, said the move to limit access for pundits is heading into "dangerous territory".

"We don't have long enough to go into great depth as to where this may lead, but I think Rangers are getting into dangerous territory", said Sutton.

"This is Trumpism at its finest. I still don't really know the reason why I wasn't allowed into Ibrox.

"The security issue? What, two pundits going to work? that's absolutely ludicrous.

"Rangers allow 800 Celtic fans in and away fans in at every game and I was in at Ibrox last season when there were no fans and I was told I was unwelcome last season in at Ibrox.

"So as far as I can see, and I can only speculate, what Rangers are saying is if we don't like what you say about us we aren't letting you in.

"That is a dangerous territory they are getting into because where does this lead because what if every football club across the country started to do that.

"I sit on here every Friday morning with Ally and it is back and fort and it's light-hearted, it's banter,, it's debate, that's all it is.

"We don't take ourselves too seriously, I can't speak for Ally but I know he doesn't, we like a laugh and a joke.

"I've taken a battering in the last year because Celtic have been hopeless and for the last decade Ally has had to take a battering unfortunately for him. But I just think they are getting into murky, murky waters with this as far as I can see and I hope it stops.

"Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister they must be embarrassed by the way that their club is acting on this and I hope Rangers do the right thing and put it right."

A Rangers statement last night insisted the club had followed all protocols and worked with BT Sport to fulfil their "contractual obligations".

It read: "We have complied with all UEFA contractual obligations to facilitate BT as host broadcaster."

A BT Sport statement read: "We had hoped that Darrell Currie and the team would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers UEFA Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past.

"Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans."

would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers UEFA Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past.

"Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans."