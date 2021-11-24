SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Slavisa Jokanovic expressed his relief that midfielder John Fleck was “conscious and talking” after he collapsed during the second half of the 1-0 win at Reading.
Jayden Bogle grabbed United’s winner but the match was overshadowed by the second-half incident when Fleck went down apparently unchallenged, with his team-mates quickly indicating for the medics to run on the pitch to tend to him.
Fleck, 30, received “urgent medical care” according to United’s official Twitter account and, after a 10-minute delay, was taken off on a stretcher and out of the ground to a waiting ambulance.
Jokanovic said: “John is conscious, he is in the hospital, he is talking with the doctors and he is in good hands.
“We hope everything will be okay and we expect everything will be fine. He was talking and he asked for the result.
“I didn’t really see the incident but it looked like he just collapsed, without any physical contact around him.
“I am not a doctor but the news is positive. It was not an easy situation for everybody.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.