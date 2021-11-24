A HUGE night is in store for Rangers this midweek.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes charge of the Ibrox club for the first time as a manager.
The Dutchman was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement last week.
He was in the stands for the weekend cup semi-final defeat to Hibs, but officially started work on the training ground on Tuesday.
The ex-Rangers player will be thrown into the deep end with a crucial Europa League tie against Sparta Prague this week.
The club's European fate remains in the balance and the chance to qualify for the last-32 hinges on a victory in either of the last two group games.
Fans will be hoping Gio can have an instant impact after the club's insipid display against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup.
Herald & Times Sport have all the details you need for this pivotal match.
When is Rangers vs Sparta Prague?
Rangers host Sparta Prague on Thursday, November 25.
The match will be played at Ibrox.
The game kicks-off at 8pm.
Is Rangers vs Sparta Prague on TV and can I live stream it?
Yes, this huge Europa League tie will be on live TV.
It will be broadcasted on BT Sport 3.
Coverage for the game begins 15-minutes prior to kick-off, at 7.45pm.
BT Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match from the BT Sport app.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.