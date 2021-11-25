Joe Hart 8

A stand-out for Celtic on a difficult night in Germany. Well beaten for the three goals but produced some top quality stops in the second half. Had absolutely no right to stop Adli in an outstanding double save in the second period.

Anthony Ralston 5

Difficult night for Ralston who has enjoyed a stunning start to the season. Lost Andrich for the opening goal and his wayward clearance and momentarily lapse of concentration led to the Leverkusen’s third. For his struggles he was tireless in his efforts all night.

Cameron Carter-Vickers 7

Solid showing from the Spurs loanee who stood up well to the task of a lively Leverkusen frontline. Strong in the challenge and confident in the air throughout. Unfortunate to be on the end of a 3-2 scoreline after a decent defensive performance. Harshly booked and now suspended for next European match.

Stephen Welsh 7

Partnered Carter-Vickers well in their growing understanding in defence. No nonsense in his own half and put in a few top tackles as Leverkusen pressured in both the first and second half. Forced into a lot of defending through poor full-back showings.

Josip Juranovic 6

His night will be remembered for his classy Panenka to level the scores in the first half, but other than that he’ll be disappointed. Often wasteful on the ball in the Euro clash in gifting Leverkusen the ball in threatening positions.

Nir Bitton 7

Again proving his worth in the midfield rather than when played at centre-back. Acted well as an anchor in the midfield trio and did well to snuff out a number of attacks. Some top interceptions and last-gasp tackles in the second half before being forced off injured, which was a major blow.

Callum McGregor 6

Uncharacteristic performance from the Celtic skipper. Normally so composed and neat on the ball he was a little wasteful in possession on the night. Ended up spending more of his time deeper than he’d have liked – but no question of his commitment throughout the dramatic match.

David Turnbull 6

Usually Celtic’s spark in midfield, Turnbull looked absolutely run into the ground. A constant in the centre of the park but was far less involved in Germany and unable to dictate the play as he’s so good at doing domestically. A minor blip in a superb season so far.

James Forrest 7

Back into the starting line-up and a real threat on the right-flank. Even when out of position he kept Leverkusen defenders pinned back – but on the ball he was a livewire. Tremendous deft touch in build-up to Celtic’s second goal.

Kyogo Furuhashi 7

Didn’t give the Leverkusen defenders a second in a long night of running for the Japanese forward. Just offside for his close effort in the early stages but was clever to pick out Jota for the second goal. An absolute workhorse before being replaced with 15 minutes left.

Jota 7

Yet another reason to sign the winger for good. Exciting when on the ball and proved his quality with a brilliantly well-taken finish to put Celtic in-front. For all his flashy play he also worked his socks off to help out Juranovic in containing former Celt Jeremie Frimpong.

Mikey Johnston (for Jota, 72) 3

Tried to pick up on Jota’s performance but struggled to create anything meaningful as Leverkusen controlled the majority of possession.

Liel Abada (for Forrest, 72) 3

Spent most of his time pinned back instead of in attack but continued his link with Ralston in final knockings.

Albian Ajeti (for Kyogo, 76) 3

Looked bereft of confidence whenever he received the ball – had a few chances to create but wasn’t able to find a team-mate.

James McCarthy (for Bitton, 76) 3

Struggled to match the pace of the game when introduced late on and lost his man for Leverkusen’s second.