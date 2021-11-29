KAI Kennedy has been challenged to earn a first-team place at Dunfermline after hints he could return to Rangers in the new year.

The 19-year-old joined the Pars on a season-long loan in the summer but has started just six games so far this season.

Since John Hughes took the reins, the Scotland under-21 cap has not made an appearance for the Fifers.

He was left out of Friday night’s Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle because Rangers did not want him cup-tied.

He will feature in a bounce game against Hibernian today (Tuesday) in a bid to catch the eye of Hughes ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hamilton Accies.

But Hughes has confessed a lack of minutes at East End Park could encourage Rangers to recall the youngster during the January transfer window.

Hughes said: “We’ve all heard big things about Kai and everybody is saying he’s got a massive future.

“The reason he never played on Friday is because Rangers didn’t want him cup-tied and I can understand that, I’ve got no qualms whatsoever.

“The reason being because he’s not getting enough game-time and if he’s not getting enough game-time there’s every chance Rangers will take him back at Christmas time.

“And if he goes back then now he’s not cup-tied, I totally understand that.

“It’s up to Kai, I’ve spoken to him and it’s up to him to get himself in the team. He’s certainly a talented, talented footballer, a real talented footballer.

“So, hopefully he can start lighting it up and get himself into that first-team. He’s an exciting player, that’s for sure.

“And we never brought him here to sit him on the bench, so the challenge is out there - make it hard for us to leave him out.”iain