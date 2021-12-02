Joe Hart 7

Wasn’t the busiest of nights for the veteran stopper at Parkhead but was alert to any danger and quick to race off his line.

Anthony Ralston 7

Lasted 37 minutes before being forced off injured – but was one of the top performers in that time. Had the beating of Hearts defence and assisted winner with low cross.

Carl Starfelt 7

Back in the side after a spell out of action but never missed a beat. Was strong in defence providing vital blocks in later stages.

Stephen Welsh 7

Partnered Starfelt well and was more than willing to throw his body on the line. Went off injured.

Josip Juranovic 7

Celtic’s utility man put in a decent shift on both flanks. Solid defensively and always willing to press forward.

Callum McGregor 7

A captain’s performance. Excelled in midfield battle with Devlin and put in fabulous last-gasp block as Boyce looked to shoot on 68 minutes.

David Turnbull 6

Busy night for the midfielder but not overly fruitful. Saw a lot of the ball but wasn’t able to add creative spark.

Tom Rogic 6

Another returning player with a decent outing. Some nice touches and plenty of shots on goal. Understandably leggy in final minutes.

James Forrest 6

Smashed the post from two yards after ten minutes then watched huge chance stopped by Gordon with six minutes left.

Jota 7

Industrious down the right all night. Dragged Celtic forward but wasn’t able to show class in final third. Appeared to suffer hamstring knock.

Kyogo Furuhashi 7

Scored the all-important winner. Tireless in the press and took his chance confidently when it came.

Adam Montgomery (for Ralston, 37) 6

On for injured team-mate and did well.

Mikey Johnston (for Jota, 72) 3

Big chance seconds after coming on but drilled it wide of the far post.

Nir Bitton (for Welsh, 73) 3

On for the injured Welsh for final stages.