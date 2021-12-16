HIBERNIAN are hopeful of beating off competition from Celtic and clubs south of the border to sign Sligo Rovers striker Johnny Kenny.

The 18-year-old attended Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Dundee as a guest of the Easter Road club.

The Republic of Ireland under-19 cap penned a three-year deal with Sligo just last month but reportedly has a €150,000 release clause in his contract that Hibs are willing to meet.

Kenny scored 11 times for the ‘Bit O’Red’ this season to help them finish third in the Irish Premier Division.