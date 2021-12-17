ST MIRREN have announced a number of Covid cases have been identified at the club.
A statement this morning confirmed multiple positive Covid test results at the Paisley club with training suspended.
Those affected have taken PCR tests and will self-isolate for 10 days meaning they'll miss the next two fixtures with Rangers and Celtic.
The Buddies are not in action this weekend but are set to play Celtic on Wednesday, December 22 and Rangers on Boxing Day.
And despite the Covid outbreak club chiefs expect the matches will still go ahead with the situation being monitored.
A statement on the club website read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that following recent lateral flow testing we have unfortunately received a number of positive COVID-19 cases.
"In line with Government guidelines, those affected have now taken PCR tests and will self-isolate for 10 days.
"Training has been suspended, but as it stands our upcoming matches will still go ahead. We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.
"The health and wellbeing of our players and staff remains our utmost priority.
"St Mirren Football Club will make no further comment at this time."
