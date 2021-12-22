THE Scottish Government is unable to provide scientific evidence supporting the decision to reintroduce crowd restrictions for football matches, according to a report.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that limitations on the number of people attending outdoor events would come into effect from Boxing Day for a period of three weeks initially, with only 500 people (including club staff) permitted to attend matches.

The Scottish Daily Express are reporting that they contacted Holyrood to request the scientific evidence that led the Government to effectively ban football crowds for the afffected period - and were directed towards the 'Omicron in Scotland Evidence Paper' which makes no mention of data linking sporting or outdoor events to an increase in Covid cases.

Appearing on BBC Radio Scotland on Wednesday, Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch admitted that the contentious figure of 500 attendees was a matter of 'judgement'.

"You have to draw the line somewhere," he said. "We’ve drawn it at a variety of points over the last little while.

"It’s very difficult to choose a number, you can either choose zero, 10,000 or somewhere in between.

"It’s a judgement. It’s of course based on trying to keep the risk as low as you possibly can but the alternative is just to close them down completely.

"So you’re absolutely right: it’s just a judgement. There isn’t a particular public health route that takes you to 500 people.

"Let’s remember the overall advice here, forget the numbers. The overall advice is to reduce your contact with other people as much as you can because that will reduce your risk of catching this disease until we get through this wave of this virus.

"Then our advice will be to remove these measures as quickly as you possibly can. We don’t like them, we don’t want them, but we’re doing them to protect those who are going to die of this disease. That’s the blunt truth."