COVID-stricken St Mirren welcome Celtic to Paisley tonight for their clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The Buddies have had their squad decimated by positive Covid tests and go into the match with a threadbare side after postponement requests were denied.

Celtic head to Paisley fresh off the back of their Premier Sports Cup triumph at Hampden on Sunday and will be looking to move four points behind Rangers with a win.

For Jim Goodwin it's a difficult task to contend with a reported 12 first-team players out leaving him turning to youth prospects for the match.

His side are without a win in their last nine outings but will have the backing of a sizeable crowd with this the last match before 500-fan capacity limits come into force.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of St Mirren vs Celtic

Can I watch St Mirren vs Celtic on TV?

No. The match has not been selected for coverage on TV.

Can I live stream St Mirren vs Celtic?

Yes. The match can be watched through St Mirren TV.

Coverage of the match begins at 6.45pm and can be purchased HERE for £14.99.

Worldwide Celtic TV subscribers can also watch the match live, but this excludes those in the UK and Ireland.

When is kick-off?

Tonight's match will begin at 7.45pm.

It will be played at the SMiSA Stadium.

What is the latest team news for St Mirren vs Celtic?

St Mirren have a limited squad selection for the match after a number of positive Covid tests.

It means boss Goodwin will have to dip into his reserves and youth prospects to make up a team for the visit of Celtic.

For Ange Postecoglou he'll continue to monitor Kyogo who returned from injury for the Cup final on Sunday.

David Turnbull is likely to miss the match with a hamstring knock.

Albian Ajeti, James Forrest, Georgios Giakoumakis and Jota are also expected to be sidelined for the match.