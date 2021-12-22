THE Scottish Premiership winter break has been pulled forward by the SPFL to begin after the Boxing Day fixtures.

The ruling means clubs will play the scheduled matches on December 26 as planned.

However, it means there will only be 500 fans at the festive clashes after the Scottish Government restrictions imposed on football stadia.

The matchdays on December 29 and January 2 will be postponed as a result of the amended winter break dates.

They'll instead be played on January 18/19 and February 1/2.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive, said: “We have had intense and positive discussions with all cinch SPFL clubs over the past 24 hours, since the announcement by the Scottish Government of a three-week period of restrictions on fans attending matches.

“We have advised our clubs that any postponements increase the risk of further disruption to an already highly congested fixture calendar.

“There are mixed views amongst cinch Premiership clubs about what to do for the best.

“However, a majority favour the postponement of fixtures to give a chance for games scheduled to be played over the festive period to be played in front of fans, once the three-week period of restrictions comes to an end.

“The SPFL Board has agreed to postpone the 29 December and New Year cinch Premiership fixture cards.

“cinch Championship, League 1 and League 2 clubs voted to continue playing through the Government restrictions and we look forward to their festive fixtures over the next fortnight.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sky Sports and Police Scotland for their flexibility in accommodating these changes and to all cinch SPFL clubs for their clear, positive and constructive feedback as we work together to get through the challenges posed by Covid-19.”