Nadir Ciftci has signed for St Johnstone until the end of the season.

The experienced striker - who will turn 30 next month - arrives from the Turkish side, MKE Ankaragucu. The move is subject to international clearance.

The former Celtic and Dundee United man said: "I spent five years in Scottish football so I know all about the SPFL Premiership.

"Even though I have been away for a few years, I still kept up an interest in Scottish football.

"I was well aware of St Johnstone winning the two Cups last season. It was an unbelievable achievement and it was well deserved.

"So, when Callum Davidson phoned me he didn't need to persuade me to make the move. I know what St Johnstone is all about and it is a very good Football Club.

"I remember Callum from my time in Scotland and he has progressed into a fine manager. I want to help and I know I am going to enjoy playing for him.

"He has given me an opportunity to play football for the next five months and I am very excited about that.

"I've not played too much in the past six months and it hurt me to be on the sidelines. But, thankfully, my level of fitness is good.

"It's just about finding my natural rhythm in competitive games, finding my automatic instincts and getting my level of confidence back. I'm relaxed about it all.

"My job is to help the team win games of football and I am ready for the challenge ahead.

"Yes, I want to score goals, of course. But it's more important that we play as a team and we all make the correct contribution.

"I am not here to be selfish. St Johnstone is the priority and they will always come first.

"The effort in the next few months needs to be a collective one and that is the attitude that will help us win the games we need to win."