SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP duo Aberdeen and Dundee United are reportedly set to open talks with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The Scotland international is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Scottish Sun report that Clark is being eyed by both Aberdeen and United as well as a two English Championship sides.

Rangers had also been linked with a move for the 29-year-old who has spent 10 years at McDiarmid Park.

The report goes on to state that Perth boss Callum Davidson has resigned to losing his double winning goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Clark was recently called up to the Scotland squad but is yet to feature for Steve Clarke's side.

Saints announced this week that youth goalkeeper Jack Wills had signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Perth club have signed former Dundee United and Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old arrives in Perth from Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu as manager Callum Davidson continues to strengthen a side which currently sit bottom of the cinch Premiership.

The Turkish forward, who also had a spell on loan at Motherwell in early 2018, has been in his homeland for the past three-and-a-half years but is relishing his return to Scotland.

He told Saints’ website: “I spent five years in Scottish football so I know all about the SPFL Premiership.

“Even though I have been away for a few years, I still kept up an interest in Scottish football.

“I was well aware of St Johnstone winning the two cups last season. It was an unbelievable achievement and it was well deserved.

“So when Callum Davidson phoned me, he didn’t need to persuade me to make the move. I know what St Johnstone is all about and it is a very good football club.”