PARTICK THISTLE striker Zak Rudden hasn’t closed the door on extending his stay at Firhill beyond the end of this season.
The former Rangers youngster is out of contract this summer and as a result, a number of clubs are eyeing his signature.
St Johnstone have already had bids knocked back by Thistle and Premiership rivals Motherwell are now weighing up an offer.
As well as the Scottish interest, three English clubs are also monitoring Rudden’s situation.
Herald and Times Sport understands that while Rudden is contracted to Thistle, Ian McCall’s side are in pole position to keep their star striker.
The Scottish Championship outfit have offered two extension offers, and despite a deal not being agreed, Rudden is still open to staying beyond the expiry of his current contract.
Yesterday, McCall labelled bids from St Johnstone as “daft” and insisted that clubs “need to get serious” if they want to land Rudden this January.
Saints boss Callum Davidson was in attendance at Saturday’s 2-2 draw between Hamilton and Thistle, where Rudden scored.
Rudden, 21, moved to the Jags from Rangers two years ago and has seven league goals to his name so far this term.
