STUART BROWN admits Stirling Albion would suffer a ‘major’ financial blow if crowd restrictions are not lifted in time for their Scottish Cup clash at Rangers.
Under cup rules, the Binos would receive half the gate revenue - minus expenses - from the televised January 21 fourth round clash at Ibrox and Binos chairman Brown knows that could equate to as much as a six-figure windfall.
Scottish football has been abiding by the Scottish Government’s decision to limit crowds to 500 for three weeks since Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron cases.
And there is still no word from officials whether the restrictions will be lifted this weekend.
Brown said: “Looking ahead to our Scottish Cup match in a couple of weeks’ time, clearly an extension to the current limitation in numbers allowed to attend would be a major blow financially but also given the likelihood that our supporters would be denied the opportunity of a trip to Ibrox.
“Whilst everyone will have their fingers crossed for a positive update from the First Minister, equally I understand the need to put public health and well-being ahead of a game of football.
“We are holding fire on selling our ticket allocation for the match until we have an update on the restrictions and I would ask for your understanding and cooperation for what will undoubtedly be a hectic period should the green light be given.”
