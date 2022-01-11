IT hasn't come at an ideal time for Rangers, but midfielder Joe Aribo is primed and ready to star for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations 2022.

The Super Eagles take on Mo Salah's Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau over the space of eight days, and then they could enter the knockout stages depending on results.

Aribo will get his tournament underway today and here are all the details you need ahead of the match.

When is Nigeria vs Egypt at AFCON 2022?

Nigeria vs Egypt takes place today (January 11 2022).

The match will kick off at 4pm UK time.

How to watch Nigeria vs Egypt on TV?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event. 

The coverage gets underway from 3:55pm.

When do Nigeria play?

Group stage

Nigeria vs Egypt: Tuesday, January 11, 4pm

Nigeria vs Sudan: Saturday, January 15, 4pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Wednesday, 19 January, 7pm

Knockout stage

Last 16: Sunday, January 23 to Wednesday, January 26

Quarter-finals: Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30

Semi-finals: Wednesday, February 2 and Thursday, February 3

Final: Sunday, February 6, 7pm