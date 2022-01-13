PAUL MCGINN has been slapped with a two-game ban by the SFA.

The Hibs defender has been hit with the punishment after his post-match comments in the Premier Sports Cup Final, where Celtic ran out 2-1 winners last month.

The Scotland cap blasted referee John Beaton, branding his performance "inept" in some strong reflection during his media conference.

However, McGinn has been banned for two matches as a result of his actions.

This means the right-back will miss Monday's trip to Celtic Park upon the resumption of the Premiership after the winter break, as well as next Thursday's Scottish Cup tie versus Cove Rangers.

A short club statement reads: "Paul McGinn has been given a two-game ban following comments made after our Premier Sports Cup Final against Celtic.

"The defender has been penalised for his post-match comments at Hampden Park.

McGinn commented on Beaton after the final: "We are really annoyed about the second goal.

“It's not a foul and when it is, the fourth official is holding the board. So we just assumed it’s a sub. Jamie Murphy could have stood over the ball, as you do, but we just assumed it's a sub.

"The referee has no control over the situation and just lets it happen and the goal goes in. You can see me running to him straight away and I get myself booked. It's inept.”