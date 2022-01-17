LEIGH GRIFFITHS is expected to spend the second half of the season at Dundee after exiting Celtic, according to reports.
The Scottish Sun say Parkhead chiefs were worried the one-time Scotland international could become an unwanted distraction if he returned to the Hoops.
Official confirmation of the forward’s exit is expected in the coming days.
And it is understood that Griffiths could yet stay at loan club Dundee for the rest of the season after Ange Postecoglou made it clear there was no place for the striker in his squad.
A break clause in the deal allowed the Dark Blues to send him back to Parkhead.
This then led to Celtic’s directors looking for solutions that would see Griffiths leave the Hoops permanently.
It is thought the Scot will agree reduced terms with McPake to see out the rest of the season.
Reports suggested James McPake was under pressure from the Dundee hierarchy to justify keeping the one-time Scotland international.
The striker has just 2 goals in 14 appearances this season having made just 8 league starts for the Dens Park side.
