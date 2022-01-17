CELTIC host Hibs at Parkhead this evening in a return to domestic action.

It is the first meeting between the sides since Kyogo Furuhashi’s brace at Hampden last month secured the Scottish League Cup for the Hoops.

Hibs come into the game in fine form however with new boss Shaun Maloney winning his first two games in charge against Aberdeen and Dundee United respectively.

Celtic meanwhile will look to continue an unbeaten streak in the league which began back in late September. A win would see them close the gap on their Glasgow rivals to 3 points.

When is Celtic vs Hibs

Celtic play Hibs TODAY, January 17.

The match will be played at Celtic Park.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Is Celtic vs Hibs on TV?

No. The match has not been selected for TV coverage.

Can I stream Celtic vs Hibs?

Celtic TV subscribers around the world can live stream coverage of the match.

However, those in the UK and Ireland will not be able to watch the match unless they purchase through Pay-Per-View.

You can buy PPV for £12.99 HERE.

What is the latest team new for Celtic vs Hibs?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has said he will assess Portuguese forward Jota ahead of the game. The 22-year-old has resumed training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

New J-League signings Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are all available.

David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti, Giorgos Giakoumakis, James Forrest, Karamoko Dembele and Christopher Julien are all at various stages of their recovery whilst Kyogo Furuhashi is still battling for fitness.

Hibs will be without both Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn as they are suspended and will be without Ewan Henderson who is inelligbile to play against his parent club. New striker Elias Melkersen is still awaiting a work permit.

Whilst Kyle Magennis is back in training, the midfielder is still several weeks away from returning to action.

New quarter Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri, Harry Clarke and Dylan Tait are all in contention to make their debuts.