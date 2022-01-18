CHARLIE NICHOLAS has called out former Celtic target Riley McGree as "greedy" after the midfielder turned down a move to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The Australian was close to joining the Parkhead side but instead signed for Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old already has a relationship with the Celtic manager who handed him his first Australia call-up.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Nicholas said: “A lot of people are asking why Riley McGree would pick Middlesbrough over Celtic.

"It looks like the player got greedy. Money is simply more important to him at this stage in his career.

“The bottom line is that Celtic could have signed McGree and, 12 or 18 months down the line, he could well have been agitating for another move.

“Celtic wouldn’t have found out the lad’s character had they not been involved in this transfer saga, so maybe it has worked out in their favour.

“Ange Postecoglou has won over the Celtic players and the last thing he needs is to have a player causing friction behind the scenes.

“People are buying into what the manager is doing, he has already won the first piece of silverware up for grabs and this Celtic squad is only going to get stronger.

“I liked the way Postecoglou dealt with the McGree transfer setback.

“He came out and made it clear that he is only interested in dealing with players who want to be at Parkhead.

“It was a thinly-veiled dig at his young compatriot. It wasn’t quite on the scale of the infamous Maurice Johnston transfer but there was certainly a bit of intrigue about it.

“Postecoglou said he had spoken to McGree himself and it looked like he had got assurances from the lad that he was coming.

“The only question I was asking was why Postecoglou felt he needed another midfielder.

“David Turnbull will be back from injury soon and they already have a lot of options in that area.

“Postecoglou said last week that he has nothing else in the pipeline but I think he will do more business before the transfer window closes, especially if he offloads some fringe players.”