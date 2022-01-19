THE SPFL have confirmed key dates for next season's Scottish Premiership and Premier Sports Cup.
League chiefs confirmed the top-flight, Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will all begin on the weekend of July 30/31.
The Premiership will then go into a winter break on November 12/13 after playing fixtures on matchday 16 of the competition.
The break will last five weeks, with the World Cup in Qatar being played, before domestic top-flight action resumes on December 17/18.
World Cup scheduling, which could involve Scotland should Steve Clarke's side qualify through the play-offs, is set for a start date of November 21 until December 18.
Clubs in the other division will remain playing throughout the World Cup meaning they'll finish their season on the first weekend of May.
The Scottish Premiership however will extend a further two weeks later than this season with the final matches scheduled for May 27/28.
The Scottish Premiership play-off final will then be held on Thursday June 1 and Sunday June 4.
It's also been confirmed that the Premier Sports Cup will begin in the second weekend in July. But the semi-finals and final will be held in the New Year due to calendar changes.
The semi-finals at Hampden are set for the weekend of January 14/15 with the final on February 26 next year.
SEASON 2022/23 – KEY DATES
cinch Premiership 2022/23
Fixture round 1
Weekend of July 30/31, 2022
Fixture round 16
Weekend of November 12/13, 2022
Fixture round 17
Weekend of December 17/18, 2022
Fixture round 33
Weekend of April 22/23, 2023
Fixture round 38
Weekend of May 27/28, 2023
cinch Premiership play-off final
Thursday June 1 & Sunday June 4, 2023
cinch Championship
Fixture round 1
Weekend of July 30/31, 2022
Fixture round 36
Friday May 5, 2023
cinch League 1 & 2
Fixture round 1
Weekend of July 30/31, 2022
Fixture round 36
Saturday May 6, 2023
Premier Sports Cup 2022/23
Group stage
MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022
MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022
MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022
MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022
MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022
Second round
Midweek of August 30/31, 2022
Quarter-finals
Midweek of October 18-20, 2022
Semi-finals
Weekend of January 14/15, 2023
Final
Sunday February 26, 2023
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.