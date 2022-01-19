THE SPFL have confirmed key dates for next season's Scottish Premiership and Premier Sports Cup.

League chiefs confirmed the top-flight, Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will all begin on the weekend of July 30/31. 

The Premiership will then go into a winter break on November 12/13 after playing fixtures on matchday 16 of the competition.

The break will last five weeks, with the World Cup in Qatar being played, before domestic top-flight action resumes on December 17/18.

World Cup scheduling, which could involve Scotland should Steve Clarke's side qualify through the play-offs, is set for a start date of November 21 until December 18.

Clubs in the other division will remain playing throughout the World Cup meaning they'll finish their season on the first weekend of May.

The Scottish Premiership however will extend a further two weeks later than this season with the final matches scheduled for May 27/28.

The Scottish Premiership play-off final will then be held on Thursday June 1 and Sunday June 4.

It's also been confirmed that the Premier Sports Cup will begin in the second weekend in July. But the semi-finals and final will be held in the New Year due to calendar changes.

The semi-finals at Hampden are set for the weekend of January 14/15 with the final on February 26 next year.

SEASON 2022/23 – KEY DATES

cinch Premiership 2022/23

Fixture round 1

Weekend of July 30/31, 2022

Fixture round 16

Weekend of November 12/13, 2022

Fixture round 17

Weekend of December 17/18, 2022

Fixture round 33

Weekend of April 22/23, 2023

Fixture round 38

Weekend of May 27/28, 2023

cinch Premiership play-off final

Thursday June 1 & Sunday June 4, 2023

cinch Championship

Fixture round 1

Weekend of July 30/31, 2022

Fixture round 36

Friday May 5, 2023

cinch League 1 & 2

Fixture round 1

Weekend of July 30/31, 2022

Fixture round 36

Saturday May 6, 2023

Premier Sports Cup 2022/23

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 9/10, 2022

MD2: Midweek of July 12/13, 2022

MD3: Weekend of July 16/17, 2022

MD4: Midweek of July 19/20, 2022

MD5: Weekend of July 23/24, 2022

Second round

Midweek of August 30/31, 2022

Quarter-finals

Midweek of October 18-20, 2022

Semi-finals

Weekend of January 14/15, 2023

Final

Sunday February 26, 2023