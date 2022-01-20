SKY SPORTS have announced further Scottish Premiership fixtures that will be televised throughout 2022.
Three of Rangers’ matches have been switched to be shown live on TV, while Celtic’s match with Livingston has also been rescheduled.
Rangers’ match with bottom-placed St Johnstone will still take place on Wednesday March 2, but it will now be shown on Sky Sports football.
Ange Postecoglou’s side will now take on Livi on Sunday March 6, switched from the Saturday, with the game getting underway at 12 noon.
And Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team will now face two Sunday away trips to Dundee and St Mirren, either side of April's showdown with Celtic, with all three matches on Sky.
Full list of LIVE Scottish Premiership 2022 matches on Sky Sports
Wednesday January 26
Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic - Kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday January 29
Ross County vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm
Tuesday February 1
Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday February 2
Celtic v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday February 6
Motherwell vs Celtic - Kick-off 1.30pm
Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 4pm
Sunday February 20
Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday February 27
Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Wednesday March 2
St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday March 6
Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday March 20
Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday April 3
Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday April 10
St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
