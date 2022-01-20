SKY SPORTS have announced further Scottish Premiership fixtures that will be televised throughout 2022. 

Three of Rangers’ matches have been switched to be shown live on TV, while Celtic’s match with Livingston has also been rescheduled. 

Rangers’ match with bottom-placed St Johnstone will still take place on Wednesday March 2, but it will now be shown on Sky Sports football

Ange Postecoglou’s side will now take on Livi on Sunday March 6, switched from the Saturday, with the game getting underway at 12 noon. 

And Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team will now face two Sunday away trips to Dundee and St Mirren, either side of April's showdown with Celtic, with all three matches on Sky. 

Full list of LIVE Scottish Premiership 2022 matches on Sky Sports 

Wednesday January 26 

Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic - Kick-off 7.45pm 

Saturday January 29 

Ross County vs Rangers - Kick-off 12.30pm 

Tuesday February 1 

Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 7.45pm 

Wednesday February 2 

Celtic v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm 

Sunday February 6 

Motherwell vs Celtic - Kick-off 1.30pm 

Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian - Kick-off 4pm 

Sunday February 20 

Dundee United vs Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon 

Sunday February 27 

Hibernian vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon 

Wednesday March 2 

St Johnstone v Rangers - Kick-off 7.45pm 

Sunday March 6 

Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon 

Sunday March 20 

Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon 

Sunday April 3 

Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon 

Sunday April 10 

St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon 