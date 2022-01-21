IT's that time of year again.
Scotland's biggest clubs will enter the fourth round of the Scottish Cup this weekend.
Hibs kicked-off proceedings for the round on Thursday night with a hard-fought victory over Cove Rangers.
Rangers host League Two outfit Stirling Albion at Ibrox in the second game of the round.
And here are all the details you need about this game.
When does Rangers vs Stirling Albion kick-off?
Rangers face Stirling Albion tonight on Friday, 21 January.
The game will kick-off at7.45pm.
The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.
What channel is Rangers vs Stirling Albion on and can I live stream it?
The game will be broadcast live on TV and will be shown by Premier Sports.
It will be on Premier Sports 1 and you can stream it via their website.
Coverage for the match begins at 7.15pm.
The match will be covered on radio by BBC Radio Scotland.
