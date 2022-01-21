A PLACE in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup is up for grabs this weekend.
Alloa will host Celtic, with Ange Postecoglou's men already tasting cup success so far this campaign.
They will come up against former Rangers star Barry Ferguson at the League One ground.
Here are all the details you need to know about the weekend's final cup clash.
What time does Alloa Athletic vs Celtic kick off?
Alloa Athletic will take on Celtic tomorrow on Saturday, January 22.
The match kicks off at 5.30pm UK time.
It will be played at the Indodrill Stadium.
What TV channel is Alloa Athletic vs Celtic on and can I live stream it?
Alloa Athletic vs Celtic will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.
Coverage commences at 5pm - half an hour before kick-off.
You can stream the game live via the Premier Player.
Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch live video on the official club channel.
