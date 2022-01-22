THE final 16 clubs in the Scottish Cup now know who stands between them and a spot in the quarter-finals.
Tonight's Scottish Cup 5th Round Draw threw up some tasty ties with potential for upsets as the competition advances into the later stages.
Celtic were the last side to book their spot in the draw with a win over Alloa this evening - and they'll face Championship side Raith Rovers at Parkhead in the next round.
City rivals Rangers will travel to Annan Athletic in the final 16 after the League Two side pipped Clydebank in a 4-3 thriller after extra time.
Motherwell will take on Aberdeen in an all-Scottish Premiership affair, with Hearts and Livingston also facing off in a top-flight Cup clash.
Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath will welcome Hibs to Gayfield Park in the 5th Round.
Both Dundee clubs will face away trips in the next round as James McPake's side face Peterhead and United travel to Partick Thistle.
And the final draw out of the hat sees St Mirren welcome League Two leaders Kelty Hearts to Paisley after Kevin Thomson's side sent holders St Johnstone crashing out of the competition.
Here's the Scottish Cup 5th Round draw in FULL
Motherwell vs Aberdeen
Celtic vs Raith Rovers
Arbroath vs Hibs
Annan vs Rangers
Hearts vs Livingston
Peterhead vs Dundee
Partick Thistle vs Dundee United
St Mirren vs Kelty Hearts
