RANGERS will take on Livingston this midweek as the busy schedule in the Scottish Premiership resumes. 

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men will be aiming to build on their Scottish Cup victory over Stirling Albion at the weekend. 

David Martindale's men are on the same boat though, with the Lions on a high after two wins on the bounce after the winter break. 

Here are all of the details you need for this game. 

What time does Rangers vs Livingston kick off?

Rangers take on Livingston this Wednesday, January 16.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm UK time.

It will be played at Ibrox.

What TV channel is Rangers vs Livingston on and can I live stream it?

Rangers vs Livingston is NOT on live TV.