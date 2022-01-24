RANGERS will take on Livingston this midweek as the busy schedule in the Scottish Premiership resumes.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men will be aiming to build on their Scottish Cup victory over Stirling Albion at the weekend.
David Martindale's men are on the same boat though, with the Lions on a high after two wins on the bounce after the winter break.
Here are all of the details you need for this game.
What time does Rangers vs Livingston kick off?
Rangers take on Livingston this Wednesday, January 16.
The match kicks off at 7.45pm UK time.
It will be played at Ibrox.
What TV channel is Rangers vs Livingston on and can I live stream it?
Rangers vs Livingston is NOT on live TV.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.