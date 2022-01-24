THE fixtures are coming thick and fast in Scotland after the resumption of the top flight following the winter break.
Celtic will take on Hearts in what is sure to be a tasty encounter.
The game sees second go up against third, with both sides looking to keep their respective unbeaten runs going.
Here are all the details you need for the big game.
What time does Hearts vs Celtic kick off?
Hearts take on Celtic this Wednesday, January 16.
The match kicks off at 7.45pm UK time.
It will be played at Tynecastle.
What TV channel is Hearts vs Celtic on and can I live stream it?
Hearts vs Celtic will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The programme starts at 7pm UK time.
It will be available to stream on the Sky Go app.
