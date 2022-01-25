Tranmere Rovers have signed Lee O’Connor from Celtic on a permanent deal, the club have announced.

The 21-year-old has signed a contract with the English side until 2024 after spending all of last season, and the majority of this season, on loan from Celtic.

The Irishman made 35 appearances for Tranmere in the league last season.

Speaking about his move, O’Connor said: “I’m delighted. It was something I’ve wanted to do for a while as I’ve loved my time here so far.

“I’ve really felt at home since my first day. Not only am I enjoying it personally but I think I’m developing really well and I just want to continue that.

“I feel like this is the best thing for my career and it was an easy decision. To play your best football you have to be happy and I’m happy.

“We’re on a good run now and it’s just about keeping it going, starting with a big game on Saturday.”

Tranmere Rovers are now in second place in EFL League Two, with O'Connor having made eight appearances so far.

Speaking about the deal, Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: “We’re really pleased to sign Lee permanently.

“It’s really important that we have our own players when possible and everyone understands that. We’re really appreciative of our loan players but we’d always like to have players of Lee’s quality as our own player.

“We can continue to work with him, he knows where his future is going to be and we’ve got ourselves a really good midfielder/right back for the foreseeable future.

“I’m sure this will be a boost for everyone at the Club and all of the supporters”