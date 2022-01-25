MATTHEW GOULD has received his first New Zealand call up for their games against Jordan and Uzbekistan.
The 28-year-old has previously played for Livingston and Stenhousemuir but currently plays for Altrincham FC and is on loan at Nantwich Town.
The goalkeeper is the son of former Celtic and Scotland international goalkeeper Jonathon Gould.
Gould will replace Stefan Marinovic who withdrew from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.
New Zealand Head Coach Danny Hay is confident in Gould as a replacement.
He said: “Obviously first and foremost we wish Stefan a speedy recovery. Luckily he isn’t experiencing any major symptoms and is vaccinated so I’m sure he will be back on the pitch soon.
“The situation also now gives us the opportunity to bring Matthew Gould in for the first time, someone who has been on our radar for a while.”
