EX-RANGERS forward Shota Arveladze is set for his first managerial role in the UK.
Arveladze played for Rangers from 2001 to 2005 under Alex McLeish, scoring 57 goals in 132 appearances for the Glasgow side.
The Georgian is looking likely to take over the reins at English Championship side Hull City.
The Yorkshire club parted ways with Grant McCann after 136 games in charge.
The side are currently 19th in the Championship, just outside the relegation zone, and Arveladze’s job will be to keep his team in the English second tier before trying to rebuild.
The 48-year-old has plenty of managerial experience to bring out, having been involved with the coaching side of the game since he retired from playing in 2008.
He was assistant at former club AZ Alkmaar, working with Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and former Gers boss Dick Advocaat.
Arveladze took on a management role shortly after, working with three clubs in Turkey.
He then moved to Israel side Maccabi Tel-Aviv and most recently managed Uzbekistan side Pakhtakor Tashkent, where he remained until 2020.
