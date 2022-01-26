RANGERS have condemned “disgraceful” racist abuse that player Nnamdi Ofoborh received online.

The midfielder took to Instagram to share screenshots of the abuse he suffered during a Twitch stream of him playing FIFA.

Speaking about the incident, a Rangers spokesperson said: “We are aware of these disgraceful comments and have reported them to Police Scotland.”

Show Racism the Red Card also shared their support for the Rangers player, adding: “The thoughts of everyone at Show Racism the Red Card are with Nnamdi and we are writing to both him and his club to offer our support.

“Over 50 per cent of young people and players we work with in Scotland have seen or experienced racist abuse on gaming platforms in the last year.

“Platforms can, and must, do more to protect all users. Until then, online gaming cannot be considered a safe space for people of colour.”

Ofoborh joined the Scottish Premiership side from Bournemouth in the summer but is yet to make his full debut because of a rare heart condition.

The 22-year-old is still undergoing medical tests, and Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is unsure of when he could return.

He said last month: “At the moment, he’s still being tested.

“I spoke with him when I arrived and we just have to wait until he sees the doctors and the results and we can go from there.

“But, so far, nothing is decided.”