FORMER Celtic chairman and managing director Fergus McCann has shared his condolences over the passing of Wim Jansen.

Feyenoord, where Jansen spent the vast majority of his career, confirmed yesterday the news, several months after it emerged their former player and coach was living with dementia.

Jansen spent just one year in Glasgow and left within 48 hours of preserving Celtic’s joint-record of nine consecutive Scottish titles, after a breakdown in his relationship with the club hierarchy.

An expatriate businessman and long-standing Celtic supporter, McCann took over the role as chairman and managing director of Celtic in 1994.

And he shared his condolences for the Jansen family.

He said: "I am very sorry to hear of Wim’s passing. He had an incredible career.

“Winning the European Cup with Feyenoord and playing in two World Cup Finals in 74 and 78.

“And of course, being the Head Coach of Celtic and winning the league title in a very significant year.

“My thoughts are with his wife Coby and family. May he rest in peace."

Ex-club Feyenoord shared the devastating news on social media yesterday and tributes have been pouring in for the much-loved Celtic hero.

Former Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Jonathan Gould shared the impact Jansen had on his own career.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “My sincere condolences to Wim’s family.

“He breathed life into my own career and I will be eternally thankful for the spirit he and Murdo installed into a fabulous group of players.

“He resurrected the Pride of a wonderful football club. Thanks Wim.”

Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson shared a similar sentiment, he said: “Sad news hearing Wim Jansen has passed away…won the League Cup at Celtic, stopped ten in a row and brought the brilliant Henrik Larsson to the club.

“Thoughts are with the Jansen family.”

Rangers also took to Twitter to share their condolences.

They said: “Rangers Football Club are today saddened to hear of the passing of former Celtic manager, Wim Jansen.

“Everyone at Rangers sends their condolences to the family and friends of Wim Jansen.”