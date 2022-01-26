ROSS COUNTY have issued a warning to supporters ahead of their match with Rangers in Dingwall on Saturday.
The club are trying to identify fans attempting to purchase tickets for the home end when they cannot secure tickets for the away section of the stadium.
Ross County have already refused numerous sales and are continuing to monitor purchases.
A statement from the club said: “Any County fans purchasing tickets in the home areas of the stadium for Rangers supporters may face further action from the club.
"The club are also liaising with Rangers to identify away supporters suspected to have purchased tickets for the home end.
"Rangers fans who gain entry to the home end will be ejected, similarly suspected away fans attempting to gain entry through home turnstiles will be refused admission.
"We would like to thank supporters for their co-operation and understanding and we hope to make this fixture enjoyable for all.”
