AUSTRALIAN Socceroos’ sent Celtic a cheeky Tom Rogic tease following a stellar international performance.
The Celtic star was in action for the Socceroos this morning as they took on Vietnam in their World Cup Qualifier.
The midfielder bagged a goal and an assist in the side’s 4-0 victory over Vietnam.
It could have been two for the Celtic man, with Rogic putting the ball in the back of the net after just 20 seconds, but the goal was ruled out after Jackson Irvine was deemed to be in an offside position.
The Australian national team sent a cheeky message to Celtic on Twitter after the midfielder’s masterclass.
The Socceroos posted a picture of Rogic celebrating the goal with the caption: “Sorry, we’re keeping him…”
Rogic has been playing some of his best football under Ange Postecoglou, with three goals and nine assists in 31 appearances.
The Tom Rogic goal that made it 2-0!— Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 27, 2022
🎥: @10FootballAU#AUSvVIE #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/YJ6J4S3Pkm
Rumoured Celtic signing Riley McGree was also on the scoresheet for Australia.
The midfielder was rumoured to be joining the Glasgow side in the January window, with Postecoglou making an approach for the Australian international.
The 23-year old instead signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Middlesbrough.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.