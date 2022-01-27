THE Scottish FA have confirmed four Scottish Cup 5th Round matches will be shown live on TV.
Rangers against Annan, Hibernian's trip to Arbroath, Celtic hosting Raith Rovers and Peterhead's clash with Dundee will be broadcast.
The matches have been split between Premier Sports and the BBC as clubs compete for a quarter-final spot.
The matches will take place over the weekend of February 12/13 and into Monday, February 14.
The weekend's televised action begins with Rangers' trip to Galabank to take on League Two side Annan Athletic. The match will be broadcast on Premier Sports with a 5.30pm kick-off.
The next day, Sunday, February 13, Arbroath against Hibs will be shown on BBC One with a 12.30pm kick-off.
Celtic and Raith Rovers' clash will then be live on Premier Sports with a kick-off time of 4pm.
Peterhead's match against Dundee will take place on the Monday night with BBC Scotland hosting coverage of the match at 7.45pm.
Scottish Cup 5th Round TV selections
Annan Athletic vs Rangers | Saturday, 12 February 2022; Kick-off 5.30pm (Live on Premier Sports)
Arbroath vs Hibernian | Sunday, 13 February 2022; Kick-off 12.30pm (Live on BBC One)
Celtic vs Raith Rovers | Sunday, 13 February 2022; Kick-off 4pm (Live on Premier Sports)
Peterhead vs Dundee | Monday, 14 February 2022; Kick-off 7.45pm (Live on BBC Scotland)
