SIRIKI DEMBELE will reportedly remain at Peterborough until the end of the season - meaning a pre-contract move could be on the cards.

The striker, 25, has been subject of bids from Bournemouth - and it's claimed Birmingham are preparing an offer for the hitman.

But boss Darren Ferguson cooled talks of a January departure for Dembele after he missed the 2-2 with Birmingham on Tuesday.

He explained, as quoted by Dorset Live: "Dembele - contrary to nonsense rumours about him being left out due to links with another club - was injured. Simple as that.

“I think he’s got a chance for Saturday. He felt something in the game last Saturday, reported it on Monday morning.

“He was in early and got some treatment and we knew that because of his foot and ankle he was out.

"It’s nothing to do with anything else apart from an injury.”

The comments have fuelled speculation Dembele will remain at Peterborough until the expiry of his contract in the summer.

It means the player could agree a Bosman switch in the summer with Rangers and Celtic both linked with the star.

Reports last year suggested Dembele had been watched by Rangers scouts with Celtic also credited with interest when Neil Lennon was in charge.

It remains to be seen whether either Glasgow club will reignite interest in the Peterborough forward - but it appears Dembele will be leaving Peterborough in the summer, if not this month should a satisfactory bid be received.