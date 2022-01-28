CELTIC will look to build on their recent good form this weekend when they play Dundee United.
Ange Postecoglou's men have won three out of three so far after the Premiership winter break.
They still trail Rangers at the summit of the table though, with the champions four-clear as things stand.
The Arabs sit seventh currently. But they could jump in to the top six with a victory should other results go their way.
Here is everything you need to know about this one.
When is Celtic vs Dundee United?
Celtic vs Dundee United takes place tomorrow on Saturday, January 29.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
The match will take place at Celtic Park in Glasgow.
Is Celtic vs Dundee United on TV and can I live stream it?
Unfortunately, this game is not on TV.
Celtic TV subscribers will be able to watch the match via Celtic TV though.
