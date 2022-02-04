WHAT a pivotal game this weekend's clash between Rangers and Hearts is. 

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men need to hit back immediately after Wednesday's disastrous loss against Celtic. 

By the time Rangers play, they could be four points behind their arch rivals. 

So a victory against Hearts is vital.

What time does Rangers vs Hearts kick off?

Rangers welcome Hearts this Sunday, February 6

The match kicks off at 4pm.

It will be played at Ibrox.

What TV channel is Rangers vs Hearts on and can I live stream it?

Rangers vs Hearts will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

The programme begins at 3.45pm UK time, following on from Motherwell vs Celtic.

It will be available to stream on the Sky Go app.