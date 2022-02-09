RYAN PORTEOUS has been warned to "box clever" in tonight's match against Rangers as he comes up against Alfredo Morelos.

The pair have previously been involved in heated flashpoints during matches between the clubs.

And while Tam McManus reckons Porteous has improved his discipline he warned the defender to keep his head in coming up against the striker.

He explained on PLZ Soccer: “It can fester. Particularly between Morelos and Porteous, they’ve had a running battle with each other in every game. They’ve been at it each, niggling at each other.

“Porteous has been sent off a couple of times; I think Morelos should have been sent off when he stamped on his back and got a retrospective red card.

“It’s always something to watch between those two but to be honest, Ryan Porteous has been behaving himself.

“He’s settled down and he’s been cutting out all the nonsense and he seems to be growing up."

McManus predicted the Ibrox atmosphere as a factor in the match and reckons it could also play a part in Porteous' evening.

He insisted it'll be a major test for the stopper with a packed Ibrox ready to make their feelings clear over any incidents.

McManus added: “But it’s a big test for him tonight in that environment at Ibrox. Every time he goes into a tackle, there will be 50,000 fans screaming for a yellow or red card.

‘So he’s got to box clever tonight against Morelos.”