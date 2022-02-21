DUNDEE UNITED star Charlie Mulgrew dismissed Rangers claims they should've had two penalties at Tannadice as he responded: "You've made that up!".
The former Celtic defender was baffled when quizzed over the denied penalty claims after the 1-1 draw in Dundee.
United had gone in front through a Ross Graham header before Joe Aribo levelled things for Rangers.
Bobby Madden was first unmoved when a Mulgrew clearance appeared to strike Graham on the arm in the penalty box.
The whistler also waved play on when Fashion Sakala went to ground in the box with Graham appearing to haul down the attacker.
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst called for the implementation of VAR after the match but United's Mulgrew was less convinced by the Rangers appeals.
Quizzed on the handball claims by BBC Scotland's Brian McLaughlin, he said: "Pfft, never a pen.
"It's came to him quick and his hands are by his sides. Nah, what other one is there?"
Mulgrew was then informed of the debate over another penalty claim when Graham seemed to bring down Sakala - but he was bemused by the question.
Making his thoughts clear, he joked: "You've made that up! Nah, no chance."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.