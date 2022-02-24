Allan McGregor 7
Little he could do for either of Dortmund’s strikes in the first-half. But kept it tight as the visitors piled on the pressure with excellent stops from Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen.
Borna Barisic 6
Competed well with Thomas Meunier and Brandt in first period before being forced off after taking a sore one colliding with the former.
Calvin Bassey 8
Started his night at centre-back and was solid but excelled in the second half when unleashed on the left. Tremendous run and cross for Tavernier’s second.
Connor Goldson 6
Barked orders to his team-mates from his ever-present role at the back on a historic night at Ibrox. Should’ve done better to clear before Jude Bellingham’s leveller for Dortmund.
James Tavernier 9
Showed all his qualities. Defensively sound, a threat going forward and displayed his leadership. Colly dispatched his penalty before lashing home a second after the break.
Ryan Jack 8
A general in the midfield and offered all the fight required to pull off such a victory on the European stage. Tidied things up and was always in the right place to snuff out attacks.
John Lundstram 7
Carried on from his performance in Germany with another top display. Covered plenty of ground in the first-half and then seamlessly slotted into back-five in second 45.
Scott Arfield 7
Put in all the effort he could in a battling 70-odd minutes for Rangers. Desperate to push forward but did his bit going back the way. Should’ve squared to Kent for tap-in in first-half aseffort was saved.
Joe Aribo 7
Perhaps a more measured display for the Nigerian international. Put in a real shift defensively while still offering his usual creative spark.
Ryan Kent 9
Sensational all night on the flank. Provided an outball when needed and showed his trickery to win the penalty in the first-half. Cruelly denied a goal himself by a more than questionable VAR decision.
Alfredo Morelos 7
Rag dolled the Dortmund defence with his excellent striker play. Relentless in his pressing and was a constant thorn to his opposition – vital movement for Tavernier’s second and
should’ve had an assist for Kent’s denied strike.
Leon Balogun (for Barisic, 45) 6
Slotted into centre-back for the second-half and performed admirably. Stunning last-ditch tackle on Brandt.
Glen Kamara (for Arfield, 69) 5
Steadied the ship as the Bundesliga giants went all out in the later stages.
