Allan McGregor 7

Little he could do for either of Dortmund’s strikes in the first-half. But kept it tight as the visitors piled on the pressure with excellent stops from Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen.

Borna Barisic 6

Competed well with Thomas Meunier and Brandt in first period before being forced off after taking a sore one colliding with the former.

Calvin Bassey 8

Started his night at centre-back and was solid but excelled in the second half when unleashed on the left. Tremendous run and cross for Tavernier’s second.

Connor Goldson 6

Barked orders to his team-mates from his ever-present role at the back on a historic night at Ibrox. Should’ve done better to clear before Jude Bellingham’s leveller for Dortmund.

James Tavernier 9

Showed all his qualities. Defensively sound, a threat going forward and displayed his leadership. Colly dispatched his penalty before lashing home a second after the break.

Ryan Jack 8

A general in the midfield and offered all the fight required to pull off such a victory on the European stage. Tidied things up and was always in the right place to snuff out attacks.

John Lundstram 7

Carried on from his performance in Germany with another top display. Covered plenty of ground in the first-half and then seamlessly slotted into back-five in second 45.

Scott Arfield 7

Put in all the effort he could in a battling 70-odd minutes for Rangers. Desperate to push forward but did his bit going back the way. Should’ve squared to Kent for tap-in in first-half aseffort was saved.

Joe Aribo 7

Perhaps a more measured display for the Nigerian international. Put in a real shift defensively while still offering his usual creative spark.

Ryan Kent 9

Sensational all night on the flank. Provided an outball when needed and showed his trickery to win the penalty in the first-half. Cruelly denied a goal himself by a more than questionable VAR decision.

Alfredo Morelos 7

Rag dolled the Dortmund defence with his excellent striker play. Relentless in his pressing and was a constant thorn to his opposition – vital movement for Tavernier’s second and

should’ve had an assist for Kent’s denied strike.

Leon Balogun (for Barisic, 45) 6

Slotted into centre-back for the second-half and performed admirably. Stunning last-ditch tackle on Brandt.

Glen Kamara (for Arfield, 69) 5

Steadied the ship as the Bundesliga giants went all out in the later stages.