THE game's keep coming thick and fast in the Scottish Premiership, as the run-in to the end of the season heats up.
Livingston take on Celtic is West Lothian this weekend in what is sure to be an interesting affair.
The home side are up to fourth in the table and are chasing a European spot once again.
Celtic's title quest is still very much in their own hands.
When is Livingston vs Celtic and where will it be held?
Livingston will take on Celtic on Sunday, March 6.
The game kicks-off at 12pm.
It will be played at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Is Livingston vs Celtic on TV and can I live stream it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.
Coverage on Football begins at 11am, while it's an 11.30am start on Main Event.
The game will be available online for Sky Go customers.
There is no PPV option listed on the Livingston website.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.