ABERDEEN fans delivered a cheeky banner swipe as Rangers celebrated their 150th anniversary today.
The travelling support packed a corner of Ibrox and lofted a banner citing controversial former Ibrox figure Charles Green.
Rangers fans unveiled displays charting the history of the club around the stadium before kick-off.
They then donned red, white and blue ponchos as Ibrox was full of kick-off as James Tavernier led his side out.
But Aberdeen fans responded to the celebrations with a banner of their own aiming a dig at their hosts in Glasgow.
A display in the away end read: "Charles Green had a dream".
The banner cites Green's time at Ibrox after the club's administration and demotion to the third tier.
Rangers fans regularly sing about the origins of the club with the words "Four lads had a dream" twisted by Dons fans as part of the banner jibe.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.