ABERDEEN fans delivered a cheeky banner swipe as Rangers celebrated their 150th anniversary today. 

The travelling support packed a corner of Ibrox and lofted a banner citing controversial former Ibrox figure Charles Green.

Rangers fans unveiled displays charting the history of the club around the stadium before kick-off.

They then donned red, white and blue ponchos as Ibrox was full of kick-off as James Tavernier led his side out.

But Aberdeen fans responded to the celebrations with a banner of their own aiming a dig at their hosts in Glasgow.

A display in the away end read: "Charles Green had a dream".

The banner cites Green's time at Ibrox after the club's administration and demotion to the third tier.

Rangers fans regularly sing about the origins of the club with the words "Four lads had a dream" twisted by Dons fans as part of the banner jibe.