NICK WALSH was the man in the middle as Celtic secured a 3-1 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena to re-establish a three-point gap at the top of the table.

The referee didn’t have to wait long until he was called into action to make a contentious decision. On 14 minutes, Celtic forward Daizen Maeda reacted quickest to a loose ball in the Livingston box and drilled a low shot to the right.

Jack Fitzwater hurled himself in the ball’s path as it struck his left arm, which he was using to prop himself up. Walsh ignored the defender’s protests, pointed to the spot and booked him.

Fitzwater will feel hard done by but the decision was probably the correct call on balance. There was little the centre-half could do to avoid being struck by the ball but it can’t go unnoticed that the shot was goalbound and that Fitzwater’s arm was outside of his body’s silhouette.

Celtic would take the lead a few minutes later in controversial circumstances. Anthony Ralston hared after a ball into the box and lunged as it was about to cross the line for a goal kick. The ball first struck his arm, carrying it out of play, before rebounding off Jason Holt who was already outside the field of play.

The linesman had a great vantage point and awarded Celtic the corner from which they opened the scoring, but the set-piece should have never been given to Ange Postecoglou’s men in the first place.

Stephane Omeonga found himself in the book on 38 minutes and the industrious midfielder has every reason to feel aggrieved about the call. His challenge on Greg Taylor was late, poorly-timed and a clear foul but the yellow card produced by Walsh felt like an overreaction.

Celtic had another penalty shout shortly before the interval but this time Walsh waved the players’ claims away. Tom Rogic was afforded a sight of goal but the Australian’s shot was blocked by Fitzwater, and the ball rebounded off the defender’s arm in the aftermath. Crucially, though, the shot had already been diverted and the threat had been removed when it ricocheted onto Fitzwater’s arm. Walsh was right to wave play on.

Livingston reduced the arrears on 56 minutes as the visitors’ defence switched off at a throw-in. Ayo Obileye got a crucial touch to the ball that allowed Andrew Shinnie to prod the ball home, but the latter timed his run well and was clearly onside.

There was the occasional thumping tackle as the second half wore on but to Walsh’s credit, he managed to keep a good hold on the game. Bookings were few and far between, and dangerous challenges were rare.

With a little over 10 minutes to go, Bruce Anderson found himself in the book for cynically scything down Carl Starfelt after the Norwegian got the better of him and could have few complaints about it. Matt O’Riley was also booked for a similar incident with a few minutes left to play.

All in all, Walsh can be happy with his performance for the most part. He got most of the big decisions right – including both penalty shouts – but Livingston supporters will understandably feel aggrieved at the call to award Celtic the corner that led to the opening goal.