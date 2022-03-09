THIS week throws up another massive game for Rangers, as they turn their attentions back to European football.

After famously defeating Borussia Dortmund in the last-32 a matter of weeks ago, they now have a mouth-watering two-legged tie against Red Star Belgrade to contend with. 

A place in the last-eight of the competition is on the line for the current Scottish champions. 

So here is all you need to know about the first leg for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men...

When is Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade?

Rangers face Red Star Belgrade TOMORROW night on Thursday, 10 March.

The match kicks-off at 8pm.

It will be played at Ibrox in Glasgow.

What TV channel is Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade on and can I live stream it?

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade is LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Coverage commences at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off.

To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or app.