FROM yet another European high on Thursday night, it's back to the domestic grind for Rangers this weekend.
It's another huge game on the cards in the shape of a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want to go all the way in this tournament to lift the trophy come May, so there is little doubt we'll see his side go all out to progress to the semi-finals at Hampden.
Here are all the details you need ahead of this game...
What time does Dundee vs Rangers kick-off?
Dundee take on Rangers on Sunday, March 13.
The game kicks-off at 4pm.
It will take place at Dens Park.
What TV channel is Dundee vs Rangers on and can I leave stream it?
Dundee vs Rangers is live on Premier Sports 1.
Coverage will begin at 3.30pm.
Premier Sports subscribers can also watch the match via Premier Player (online only).
