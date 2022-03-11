CELTIC are chasing down yet another domestic treble.
From collecting silverware like it was going out of fashion under Brendan Rodgers to a full year without one trophy last term, the contract couldn't have been starker.
Ange Postecoglou has already rectified that in his debut season in Scotland, winning the Premier Sports Cup earlier in the campaign.
The Hoops are also in pole position to lift the league title come May.
So there is little doubt they will be going all out to go all of the way in the Scottish Cup.
Here are all the details you need for this game...
What time does Dundee United vs Celtic kick off?
Dundee United take on Celtic, Monday, March 14.
The match kicks off at 7.45pm.
It will be held at Tannadice.
What TV channel is Dundee United vs Celtic on and can I live stream it?
The Scottish Cup tie is being broadcast live on Premier Sports 1.
Their coverage from Tannadice will begin at 7:15pm- 30 minutes before kick off.
A monthly subscription to Premier Sports costs £12.99.
Alternatively you can live stream the game through Premier Player.
If you have already have a Premier Sports subscription there is no additional charge.
