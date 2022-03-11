JONNY HAYES has agreed a contract extension at Aberdeen.

The versatile 34-year-old will remain at Pittodrie until 2023 after being handed extended terms under new boss Jim Goodwin.

And Hayes reckons he owes the club as he opened up on his journey with Aberdeen from first joining in 2012 to returning in 2020.

He also explained the "family-oriented" thought process behind signing a fresh deal.

He said: “There are many reasons why I have signed a new contract.

“This season has been disappointing so far and it is not where we want to be as a football club so from a personal point of view, I couldn’t leave here when there is still so much to achieve.

“The manager will be looking for a positive reaction from the team over these next three games and working under him will be a new chapter for me in my continual need to learn about the game.

“The Club have also been brilliant and have given me a chance to do a bit of coaching within the Youth Academy which I really appreciate.

“I feel that I owe the Club more than the Club will ever owe me. They gave me a platform to show what I could do when I was signed from Inverness back in 2012. My family love living here. My son is in the pre–Youth Academy and my daughter loves the area. My wife loves it as well. It has always been a family-orientated decision to be here.

“Not just the Club, the city itself has been great for me. I always feel that I have got on well with the supporters. They have been brilliant with me throughout. I now have a personal relationship with a lot of the fans as well, and other people that I have met at Pittodrie.”

Aberdeen boss Goodwin was thrilled to sign Hayes on for another year as he hailed the player as a "fantastic role model".

He said: “I’m very pleased Jonny will be remaining at the Club. He is a fantastic role model for the younger players in the squad but there is still a real desire there from him to continue improving as a player.

“He’s a player who enjoys training every day and clearly wants to make a genuine contribution to the team and to delivering success for the Aberdeen.”