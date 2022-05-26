Tennis star Emma Raducanu has revealed, in an interview with Elle magazine, that her biggest dream is to play mixed doubles with Andy Murray. The player, who has just been knocked out in the second round at the French Open, but last year at the US Open became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since 1977, said, “Just once in my life, I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon.” But what are the chances?

This isn’t of course the first time Raducanu, has expressed her admiration for Murray, is it?

That’s right. During the US Open, Raducanu cited Murray (whose own first major win was also at Flushing Meadows) as one of her role models. “Andy has quite often spoken to me,’ she said. ‘I actually hit with him two times, which was really good for me to see his ball speed and how good he is.”

What has Murray said about Raducanu?

He hasn’t yet made any comment on her dream, which would see the great new hope of British tennis team up with its biggest legend. In fact, generally he has declined to make too many guiding comments on her tennis career. Last autumn, for instance, he said, “I never really liked it when all of the ex-British tennis players were always wading in after every win and loss about what you should be doing, what you shouldn’t be doing, and a lot of them also giving advice when you haven’t asked for it as well. I found it incredibly irritating – and still do today. I don’t want to be that person. What Emma has achieved is incredible and I hope she goes on to do more amazing things in the sport, and if she ever wants to talk, or her family, obviously I would always be there on the end of the phone..”

But there have been other occasional comments along the way, always sympathetic and supportive. Didn’t he come to her defence after she was criticised for withdrawing from Wimbledon due to “breathing difficulties” last year?

Indeed he did. Hitting back at comments by Piers Morgan that she should “toughen up”, he observed: ‘No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely both of you aren’t judging her mental toughness on yesterday’s match?”

Were Raducanu’s dream to come true, it wouldn’t be the first time that all eyes were on a mixed doubles match featuring Andy Murray, would it?

Back at Wimbledon 2019, he paired with American star Serena Williams, and fans were transfixed, though the“dream team” were knocked out in the third round. Williams described it as a “lifetime experience”.

READ MORE: Emma Raducanu out of French Open after Aliaksandra Sasnovich fightback