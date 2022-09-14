CELTIC fans held up a foul-mouthed banner while rivals Rangers pledged to play the national anthem prior to their Champions League match in defiance of UEFA rules.
Players at tonight's game in Warsaw, from both Celtic and Shakhtar, wore black armbands but the show of respect on the pitch was not mirrored in the stands.
A banner in the Celtic end stated "F**k the Crown" while another one said "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan", in reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen's Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.
Early in the match, there was a chant of "If you hate the royal family, clap your hands".
Meanwhile, Rangers are set to defy UEFA and play the national anthem prior to their Champions League tie against Napoli at Ibrox.
Out of respect to the period of mourning for the Queen, European football's governing body toned down usual pre-match accompaniments to matches involving British clubs.
A statement issued before the latest round of games said: "There will be no anthems played - this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem - on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday."
UEFA have allowed a period of silence to be observed and black armbands to be worn at all matches featuring teams from the UK, but Rangers are to go one step further.
In a statement posted on Twitter the club said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute's silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the Nation Anthem."
While those actions are outside the parameters set by UEFA, the PA news agency said it understands it is highly unlikely the Glasgow club will face any kind of sanction.
